Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.44.

BLMN opened at $25.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 632,506 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 560,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,596 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,127,000 after acquiring an additional 126,732 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

