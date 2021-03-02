Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in ONEOK by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

