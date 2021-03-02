Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,363 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.30% of Flushing Financial worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,268,000 after acquiring an additional 94,407 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 43.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 78,762 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 27.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 48,907 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIC opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $604.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $22.41.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

