Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

NYSE DTE opened at $119.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.17. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

