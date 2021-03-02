Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.67.

Paycom Software stock opened at $386.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 137.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $403.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.10. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

