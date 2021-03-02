Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $182.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.79. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $184.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

