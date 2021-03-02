Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.52 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 121.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $130.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.33. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.68 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.