Blair William & Co. IL Buys 86 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.19% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $194.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $199.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.24.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.