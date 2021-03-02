BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $14.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

TCPC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

TCPC stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.90 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

