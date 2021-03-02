BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the January 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BYM opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.