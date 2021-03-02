BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the January 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:BTA traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. 25,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,411. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

