BlackRock Inc. Purchases 9,859,936 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,595,775 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,859,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $292,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 515,868 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

