BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $722.19. 11,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,481. The stock has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $723.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $659.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

