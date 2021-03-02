BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,590,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.93% of B&G Foods worth $265,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 58.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of BGS stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

BGS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.