BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,677,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 377,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.48% of Umpqua worth $282,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 684,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,407 shares of company stock valued at $300,947 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

