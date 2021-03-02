BlackRock Inc. Buys 149,599 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,100,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 149,599 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $283,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WRI stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $28.34.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

WRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

