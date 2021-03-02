BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Ovintiv worth $290,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

NYSE OVV opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.