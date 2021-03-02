BK Technologies (BKTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BK Technologies stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 million, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.89. BK Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.04.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

