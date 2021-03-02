Bitradio (BRO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $26.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Bitradio has a market cap of $61,395.99 and approximately $26.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,678,152 coins and its circulating supply is 9,678,148 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

