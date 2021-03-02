BitMart Token (BMX) Market Cap Achieves $7.17 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One BitMart Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMart Token has a market cap of $7.17 million and $636,446.00 worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitMart Token has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.88 or 0.00815975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00028903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00061309 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00045370 BTC.

BitMart Token Token Profile

BitMart Token (BMX) is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 654,558,864 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,637,038 tokens. BitMart Token’s official website is www.bitmart.com . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

Buying and Selling BitMart Token

