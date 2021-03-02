Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.99

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.99 and traded as high as C$3.07. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) shares last traded at C$2.94, with a volume of 1,822,562 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIR shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.77.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$781.86 million and a P/E ratio of -6.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

