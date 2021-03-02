Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.14. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

