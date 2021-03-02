BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Short Interest Update

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BFNH remained flat at $$0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57. BioForce Nanosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.
About BioForce Nanosciences
Read More: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for BioForce Nanosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioForce Nanosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.