BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.61.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $12.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 369.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.