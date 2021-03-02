Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $435.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $347.27.

Shares of TECH opened at $372.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.77 and a 200-day moving average of $300.73. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,823 shares of company stock worth $12,075,994. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

