Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $597.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $608.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.38 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

