Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.25 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $2.64 billion and approximately $4.25 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00059500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.07 or 0.00796421 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00029544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00061743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00029702 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00041009 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00045103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 2,638,269,101 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

