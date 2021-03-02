Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 1,135.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,958 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 104,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,068 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 92,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.13. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $91.34.

