Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,941,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $109.18. The company had a trading volume of 74,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.06. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

