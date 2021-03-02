Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.26 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,339 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,031,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 116,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,824. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

