Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys 209 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,653. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.97.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

