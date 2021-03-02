Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $104.76

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $104.76 and traded as high as $139.50. Biglari shares last traded at $139.50, with a volume of 11,751 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Biglari from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.76.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.14 per share, for a total transaction of $447,720.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 2,917 shares of company stock worth $786,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Biglari during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Biglari during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biglari by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Biglari during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

