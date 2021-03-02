B&I Capital AG Purchases New Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,551,000. Equinix makes up approximately 9.1% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 8.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,755.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,757.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX stock traded down $11.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $636.67. 5,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,614. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $709.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $738.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.