B&I Capital AG Invests $12.88 Million in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

B&I Capital AG bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 207,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,882,000. Realty Income comprises about 3.8% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 11.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 27.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 55,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Realty Income by 66.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 30,695 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $60.06. The company had a trading volume of 27,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,035. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $78.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

