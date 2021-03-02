BHZ Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 261,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $106,393.50. Also, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 4,349 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $120,684.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

TSBK traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,144. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

