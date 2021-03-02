BHZ Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNOB shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.39. 2,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $969.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.38 million. Research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

