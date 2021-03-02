BHZ Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Umpqua by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171,874 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth about $46,503,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,026,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 781,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 684,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,407 shares of company stock valued at $300,947 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UMPQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.74. 20,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,441. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

