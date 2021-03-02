BHZ Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,599 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Heartland Financial USA worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 11.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 388.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 54,447 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

HTLF traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.31. 2,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,548. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

