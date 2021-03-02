BHZ Capital Management LP Acquires 18,180 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 130,390 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

LBAI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,405. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $820.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

