Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to announce $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Best Buy posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $7.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $8.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $261,203,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,006,000 after buying an additional 1,245,535 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $302,334,000 after buying an additional 599,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after buying an additional 524,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.55. 210,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.68 and its 200 day moving average is $111.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

