Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 456 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $329.92 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $335.81. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.