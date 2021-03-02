Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $87.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

