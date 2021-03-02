Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average is $57.37. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $63.51.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

