Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 246 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.32.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $302.49 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $321.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.34 and its 200 day moving average is $218.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

