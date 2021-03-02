Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.