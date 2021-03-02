Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RTMVY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Rightmove stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 56,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,049. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

