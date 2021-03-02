Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AGESY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $58.22.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

