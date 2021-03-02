Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $33.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 34,744 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $1,178,516.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,212 shares of company stock worth $3,967,634.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

