Bentley Curran Sells 7,213 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $388,420.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,353.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BRC opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

BRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 104.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 46,105 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 22,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 12.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 175,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

