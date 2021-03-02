Benchmark Increases Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $190.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $162.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.33, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.32. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,181,578. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,384 over the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,357,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

